5G New Calling | Huawei | China Mobile | and iFLYTEK Realize Barrier-free Calling

New Calling
SHIJIAZHUANG, China, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Hebei branch of China Mobile ...

5G New Calling: Huawei, China Mobile, and iFLYTEK Realize Barrier-free Calling (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) SHIJIAZHUANG, China, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Recently, the Hebei branch of China Mobile (hereinafter referred to as Hebei Mobile), together with Huawei and iFLYTEK, integrated the intelligent translation capability provided by iFLYTEK into 5G New Calling, breaking language Barriers for video calls. By using intelligence technologies, 5G New Calling makes communication visual and accessible. Chairman of China Mobile, Yang Jie, hopes to build a 5G-based information service system delivering connections, compute power, and service capabilities. 5G New Calling perfectly meets the requirements for building such a ...
