eSports: un business in continua crescita, anche in Italia (Di venerdì 17 giugno 2022) (Milano, 17 Giugno 2022) - Milano, 17 Giugno 2022 - Quello degli eSports è un business in costante crescita, che sembra non accennare minimamente ad arrestarsi e anzi sta conquistando sempre più fette di mercato. Ormai i videogiochi sono diventati una disciplina a tutti gli effetti, al punto tale da essere addirittura stati riconosciuti dal Comitato Olimpico Internazionale che ha pensato ad una competizione ad hoc: la Olympic Virtual Series (OVS). C'è insomma poco di cui stupirsi se intorno al mondo degli eSports si sia venuto a creare un business stratosferico e se l'Italia è ancora piuttosto indietro rispetto ad altre nazioni, anche nel nostro Paese l'interesse nei confronti dei videogiochi è in costante crescita. Quali sono però i videogame più ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
LocalPage3 : eSports: un business in continua crescita, anche in Italia -
Panasonic diventa main sponsor di QLASHPanasonic annuncia la partnership con QLASH , una delle più importanti realtà eSports in Italia, con team competitivi nei maggiori e più popolari videogames. La QLASH House ...dietro c'è un business ...
Atmos Labs Completes $11M Seed Round to Power the Evolution of Metaverse - Native SportsCHICAGO-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Play - and - earn metaverse developer Atmos Labs, Inc. announces the close ... a new play - and - earn metaverse, is building an immersive experience that will pair an esports ... eSports: un business in continua crescita, anche in Italia Adnkronos
FanClash secures $40 million from Alpha Wave, Sequoia, Info Edge, PolygonEsports fantasy platform FanClash on June 17 announced that it has raised $40 million Series B funding from existing investors Alpha Wave Ventures (previously Falcon Edge), Sequoia India, Info Edge ...
‘Players’ Explores the World of Esports With More Fascination Than Mockery: TV ReviewChances are you’re either deeply familiar with the wide world of gamers and streamers, or you’re so completely unaware of how far it reaches that the very idea of “esports” is enough to make your ...
eSports businessSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : eSports business