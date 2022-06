Pubblicità

LocalPage3 : eSports: un business in continua crescita, anche in Italia -

Adnkronos

Panasonic annuncia la partnership con QLASH , una delle più importanti realtàin Italia, con team competitivi nei maggiori e più popolari videogames. La QLASH House ...dietro c'è un...CHICAGO-(WIRE)-Play - and - earn metaverse developer Atmos Labs, Inc. announces the close ... a new play - and - earn metaverse, is building an immersive experience that will pair an... eSports: un business in continua crescita, anche in Italia Esports fantasy platform FanClash on June 17 announced that it has raised $40 million Series B funding from existing investors Alpha Wave Ventures (previously Falcon Edge), Sequoia India, Info Edge ...Chances are you’re either deeply familiar with the wide world of gamers and streamers, or you’re so completely unaware of how far it reaches that the very idea of “esports” is enough to make your ...