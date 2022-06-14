Estate in sicurezza: con iotty la casa è a prova di ladroUNTAGS: personalizza losmartphone con cover e accessori modulariSamsung presenta i nuovi monitor Odyssey Neo G8, 7 e 4Sims Freeplay + LEGO DOTS PartnershipCapcom Showcase Resident Evil, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter e altroAccoltella 15enne a Roma : arrestato 16enne capoverdianoGuerra Ucraina : I Russi avanzano verso KharkivMafia : 24 arresti mandamento a PalermoScopri la bellezza della costa Sud della Sardegna con una vacanza ...Le community di Riot Games e di Xbox si incontrano su Game PassUltime Blog

Artel Electronics LLC becomes the largest private company to place bond on Tashkent Stock Exchange

Artel Electronics
Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Artel Electronics LLC (Artel), Central ...

 On Friday, Artel Electronics LLC (Artel), Central Asia's leading Electronics and home appliance manufacturer, became the largest 100% privately-owned company to successfully place a corporate bond on the Tashkent Stock Exchange (TSE). The company placed a debut three-tranche bond offering of UZS 30bln (US$2.71m), with maturities of 12-18 months, a coupon interest rate of 21 - 22.5%, and quarterly payments. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan base rate is currently 16%. The bond on the TSE is Artel's first capital markets activity, either ...
Voyager Digital Provides Update on Asset and Risk Management

Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing consumer cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, and one of the first public companies in the crypto ...

In its first interaction with the investor community, Artel showcased its leading domestic market share, rapid increase in export sales, and strong projections for future growth.
