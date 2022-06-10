The Last of Us Part I, il remake per PS5 disponibile dal 2 settembre. Arriverà anche su PC (Di venerdì 10 giugno 2022) Naughty Dog ha annunciato lo sviluppo del remake di The Last of Us. Verranno migliorate le meccaniche di gioco e icontrolli, sfruttando pienamente il Dual Sense. Prevista anche una versione PC, ma sarà rilasciata più avanti.... Leggi su dday
The Last of Us Part I Anteprima: un remake per conquistare tuttiSono passati 9 anni da quando Naughty Dog decise di chiudere il ciclo di PlayStation 3 con quello che tutt'oggi viene considerato uno dei massimi capolavori del mondo videoludico, ossia The Last of Us . L'avventura di Joel ed Ellie e il loro viaggio negli Stati Uniti, tra mostri fungini e uomini dominati dal caos e dall'anarchia, ha ispirato nel corso degli anni tanti sviluppatori, ...
The Last of Us Parte 1: svelati prezzi e contenuti delle tre edizioni del remake, in uscita il 2 settembre su PS5Naughty Dog ha annunciato The Last of Us: Parte 1 , remake dell'iconico The Last of Us del 2013 realizzato appositamente per console next - gen e PC. Il gioco è nelle ultime fasi dello sviluppo e uscirà prima su PS5 il 2 ...
