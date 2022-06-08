Volocopter's 4-Seater Aircraft Takes First Flight (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) BENTONVILLE, Arkansas and BRUCHSAL, Germany, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Today at the UP.Summit, an annual gathering of leaders in transportation innovation, urban air mobility (UAM) pioneer Volocopter announced that it has achieved another milestone to bring UAM to life: its fixed-winged passenger Aircraft, the VoloConnect, completed its First Flight in May 2022. This accomplishment makes Volocopter the only eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing Aircraft) developer worldwide to have an entire fleet of distinct Aircraft configurations undergoing Flight tests. Volocopter's third product solution, the VoloConnect, offers further and faster journeys than any other Volocopter Aircraft to date, with ...Leggi su iltempo
