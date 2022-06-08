Honor of Kings in arrivo per tutti i giocatori del mondoIL KIT DEL TIFOSO PER UN’ESTATE ALL’INSEGNA DELLA SERIE ALEGO presenta il set più adrenalinico Montagne Russe LEGOKlonoa Phantasy Reverie Series nuovo trailerGhostbusters Spirits Unleashed festeggia il Ghostbusters DayBlink Video Doorbell, videocitofono Amazon, disponibile in ItaliaRed Dead Online: maggiori guadagni per i Distillatori!Ucraina, Kiev : da Banca mondiale altri 1,49 miliardi di dollariLaura Speranza : Ecco chi è la moglie di Stefano TacconiIn Iran deraglia treno passeggeri : 10 morti e 50 feritiUltime Blog

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas and BRUCHSAL, Germany, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today at the UP.Summit, an ...

Today at the UP.Summit, an annual gathering of leaders in transportation innovation, urban air mobility (UAM) pioneer Volocopter announced that it has achieved another milestone to bring UAM to life: its fixed-winged passenger Aircraft, the VoloConnect, completed its First Flight in May 2022. This accomplishment makes Volocopter the only eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing Aircraft) developer worldwide to have an entire fleet of distinct Aircraft configurations undergoing Flight tests. Volocopter's third product solution, the VoloConnect, offers further and faster journeys than any other Volocopter Aircraft to date, with ...
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas and BRUCHSAL, Germany, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today at the UP.Summit, an annual gathering of leaders in transportation ...

Volocopter GmbH: Volocopter's 4-Seater Aircraft Takes First Flight

VoloConnect expands the total addressable market for Volocopter's family of eVTOL aircraft to USD 290 billionZero operating emissions for safe and sustainable flight speeds of over 155 mph and ...
