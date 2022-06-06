Enjoy Illinois 300: Logano primo re del Gateway (Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) Con la Enjoy Illinois 300, il World Wide Technology Raceway (o Gateway International Raceway) apre le porte alla NASCAR Cup Series. E l’albo d’oro scrive il nome di Joey Logano, il quale batte Kyle Busch in overtime. Al termine di un duello intenso, il portacolori del Team Penske conquista il secondo successo stagionale, dopo quello “vintage” di Darlington. L’altro Busch, Kurt, termina al terzo posto, a precedere Ryan Blaney ed Aric Almirola, sempre a suo agio sugli short track. Martin Truex Jr, Erik Jones, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell ed AJ Allmendinger chiudono la top ten. La gara è piuttosto breve (poco più di tre ore), ma intensa, con 12 cambi di leader e 10 caution. NASCAR, Goodyear 400: Logano, vittoria vintage (con polemica) Enjoy Illinois 300: cosa ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
a source of exercise, a therapeutic tool , and so that they can enjoy the simple pleasure of ... with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, California and Chicago, Illinois. For ...
Joey Logano vince la Enjoy Illinois 300 2022 The Shield Of Sports
Logano beats Kyle Busch in one of the best NASCAR Cup finishes of the seasonThe first-ever Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway (formerly Gateway Motorsports Park) outside St. Louis was memorable for fans and drivers ...
Joey Logano wins Enjoy Illinois 300 in overtimeJoey Logano passed Kyle Busch on the final restart on Sunday afternoon in overtime to win the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.
