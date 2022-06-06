Svelato RTS Iron Marines: Invasion per dispositivi mobileSmartphone ricondizionati: le abitudini degli italianiCome prepararsi alla nuova era di Call of DutyPrende a pugni il veterinario per fargli visitare il cane della ...Harry e Meghan sono tornati subito in CaliforniaPronte e in Stock: include ora i potenti laptop RTXPrivate Division e Roll7 annunciano RollerdromeSEGA rivela il Mega Drive 2 Mini A Lampedusa sbarcati 566 migranti in 24 hJuventus il mercato in uscita In 6 pronti a partireUltime Blog

Enjoy Illinois 300 | Logano primo re del Gateway

Enjoy Illinois
Con la Enjoy Illinois 300, il World Wide Technology Raceway (o Gateway International Raceway) apre le ...

Enjoy Illinois 300: Logano primo re del Gateway (Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) Con la Enjoy Illinois 300, il World Wide Technology Raceway (o Gateway International Raceway) apre le porte alla NASCAR Cup Series. E l’albo d’oro scrive il nome di Joey Logano, il quale batte Kyle Busch in overtime. Al termine di un duello intenso, il portacolori del Team Penske conquista il secondo successo stagionale, dopo quello “vintage” di Darlington. L’altro Busch, Kurt, termina al terzo posto, a precedere Ryan Blaney ed Aric Almirola, sempre a suo agio sugli short track. Martin Truex Jr, Erik Jones, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell ed AJ Allmendinger chiudono la top ten. La gara è piuttosto breve (poco più di tre ore), ma intensa, con 12 cambi di leader e 10 caution. NASCAR, Goodyear 400: Logano, vittoria vintage (con polemica) Enjoy Illinois 300: cosa ...
Logano beats Kyle Busch in one of the best NASCAR Cup finishes of the season

The first-ever Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway (formerly Gateway Motorsports Park) outside St. Louis was memorable for fans and drivers ...

Joey Logano wins Enjoy Illinois 300 in overtime

Joey Logano passed Kyle Busch on the final restart on Sunday afternoon in overtime to win the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.
