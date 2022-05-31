Appian Appoints New Regional Vice President in France

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) Laurent Dewailly leading French market expansion to meet escalating demand for low-code software PARIS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/(NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the appointment of Laurent Dewailly asfor. He will lead the company's expansion inin response to the region's escalating demand for theLow-Code Platform. According to a recent report by market research firm, ReportLinker, the Low-Code Development Platform Market was valued at EUR 7.33 billion (USD 7.61 billion) in 2021 and is expected to reach EUR 35 billion by 2027 at an estimated CAGR close to 30% between 2022 and 2027.helps organizations accelerate businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important ...