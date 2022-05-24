Yadea Fully Decarbonizes Brand, Products and Manufacturing Ahead of World Environment Day (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) The Brand received the first "Product Carbon Labeling" certificate in the electric vehicle industry MUNICH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
With World Environment Day taking place on June 5, Yadea (01585:HK), the World's leading electric two-wheeler Brand, has strengthened its commitment to Environmental protection with the full decarbonization of its Brand, Products and Manufacturing. The announcement comes shortly after Yadea received the first Product Carbon Labelling certificate in the electric vehicle industry, issued by the China Electronic Energy-Saving Technology Association (CEESTA). Themed #OnlyOneEarth, World Environment Day casts focus on the critical role of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
