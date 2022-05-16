Imec spin-off SOLiTHOR closes a €10M seed investment round to develop a new disruptive solid-state battery cell technology (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) Breakthrough approach to solid-state batteries will break the barriers for the electrification of transport LEUVEN, Belgium, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
