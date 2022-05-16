Nuovo PlayStation Plus: svelati altri giochi inclusi da giugnoLG: proposte per una postazione da gaming senza rivaliFury of the Sunwell disponibile oraL'ICT nostrano in Rete fa 12mila nuovi .it nel 2021 e +150% in 5 anniFrancesca Tuscano morta a 32 anni dopo una dose di AstraZeneca: il ...Altre due sparatorie Stati Uniti : un morto in chiesa in California, ...Beats by Dr.Dre - Studio Buds LE: il gadget hi-tech per l'estateGuerra Ucraina : La Russia ha perso un terzo del suo esercitoPutin prepara nuova offensiva : se Svezia e Finlandia nella Nato ...Covid-19 : salgono le reinfezioni al 5,8%Ultime Blog

Imec spin-off SOLiTHOR closes a €10M seed investment round to develop a new disruptive solid-state battery cell technology (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) Breakthrough approach to solid-state batteries will break the barriers for the electrification of transport LEUVEN, Belgium, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

SOLiTHOR, the newly created spin-off company from Imec – partner in the top European energy R&D innovation hub EnergyVille – is spearheading the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of innovative solid-state lithium (Li) battery cell technology to reliably and economically offer high energy storage solutions. SOLiTHOR raised €10M in a seed investment round led by Imec.xpand supported by a strong investment syndicate ...
