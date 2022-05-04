Amphista Therapeutics Enters Strategic Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb for Discovery and Development of Targeted Protein Degradation Therapeutics

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022)andto collaborate and leverage's proprietary Eclipsys™platform to develop noveldegradingincludes an upfront payment of $30 million, the potential for up to $1.25 billion in performance-based milestone payments and payments for a limited expansion of the, as well as royalties on global net sales of products CAMBRIDGE, England, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a global leader in theandof next generation ...