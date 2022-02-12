Denise Richards’ Relationship With Daughter Sami Is Still ‘Strained’

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 12 febbraio 2022) Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; Courtesy ofSheen/InstagramWaiting it out.Richards isnot on good termsher eldest, after she moved indad Charlie Sheen. InsideRichards and Charlie Sheen’sTeens Read article “Obviously, I would love for her to liveme,” the 50-year-old actress said on the Friday, February 11, episode of the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast. “She livedme all these years, but I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers these days, especially in Los Angeles.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained that in her house, there are “certain rules ...