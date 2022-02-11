Hikaru Shida: “Essere giapponese è un handicap in AEW, nessun aiuto e apparire in tv è difficilissimo” (Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) In un suo articolo su Weekly Pro Wrestling, la wrestler giapponese della AEW Hikaru Shida ha parlato del difficile momento delle atlete giapponesi nella All Elite Wrestling. L’ex campionessa ha spiegato che al momento per chiunque è difficile imporsi in AEW e riuscire ad avere tempo televisivo, a maggior ragione per chi come lei deve affrontare le complicazioni imposte dall’Essere un’atleta straniera alle prese con le restrizioni del Covid. All’inizio era un vantaggio Non sempre però è stato così: “Al momento del lancio, la divisione femminile dell’AEW si basava molto sulle lottatrici giapponesi, e questo era uno dei punti di forza della divisione”, ha scritto Shida. “Ma questo è stato solo all’inizio. Al giorno d’oggi, Essere una pro wrestler giapponese ...Leggi su zonawrestling
