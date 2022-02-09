Last Chance to Register for NFTs of the digital Kiss by Gustav Klimt for Valentine's Day (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) VIENNA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Belvedere museum in Vienna and the NFT investment fund artèQ are in the process of launching an exceptional NFT drop: Whitelisting ends on Thursday, 10 February, midnight (Central European Time), Gustav Klimt's masterpiece The Kiss will be available for sale in a limited number of 10,000 digital excerpts. A high-resolution digital copy of the most famous depiction of a pair of lovers has been divided into a 100 x 100 grid, resulting in 10,000 inimitable individual pieces that are currently offered as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The "whitelisting" phase, when interested parties can Register to purchase on the theKiss.art platform, started 26 January 2022 and will close this Thursday night, 10 February, at ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Belvedere museum in Vienna and the NFT investment fund artèQ are in the process of launching an exceptional NFT drop: Whitelisting ends on Thursday, 10 February, midnight (Central European Time), Gustav Klimt's masterpiece The Kiss will be available for sale in a limited number of 10,000 digital excerpts. A high-resolution digital copy of the most famous depiction of a pair of lovers has been divided into a 100 x 100 grid, resulting in 10,000 inimitable individual pieces that are currently offered as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The "whitelisting" phase, when interested parties can Register to purchase on the theKiss.art platform, started 26 January 2022 and will close this Thursday night, 10 February, at ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
AndreaC_1998_ : Last chance prima che scenda - leopnd1 : Ultima heat con ben 2 caution... @joeylogano vince in scioltezza, passano con lui al main event @KyleLarsonRacin,… - nylxdlmao : OK HAHAJAJAHAHAHJAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAJAJAHHAAHHAHSHSHSHSHSHAHAH TANGINA LAST CHANCE NA TO - leopnd1 : Con una media di 65.478mph @KyleBusch si aggiudica le qualifiche della #BuschLightClash al LA Coliseum! Dietro a lu… - MurexHyena : @Fancybirdsio 0x1E99E0Cd8Fa7E0E4DfDE3b73F28E3f809B0745b7 Let's go!!!! Last chance -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Last Chance
Logistics Execs: Global Economy will Power through Supply Chain Turmoil, Agility Survey Reveals...logistics industry executives see moderate - to - strong economic growth and little or no chance of ... Chief Executive of Ti, said: "How quickly emerging markets recover from the crisis of the last two ...
Probabili formazioni Serie A della 24giornata: le news dai campiTra impegni internazionali e ritorni last minute ci sono ancora un po' di dubbi da risolvere. Siamo ... Possibile chance dall'inizio per Piccoli ma occhio anche alla candidatura di Gudmundsson. A ...
RAW 7.2.22 The last chance Zona Wrestling
Shaun White Lands All-or-Nothing Run to Qualify for Halfpipe Final in Fifth OlympicsShaun White will have one last chance at an Olympic medal, but he didn't take the easy route. The snowboarding legend fell on his opening run, leaving him with nearly an hour wait before his do-or-die ...
Man City vs Brentford: Prediction, team news, kick off time, TV, live stream, h2h for Premier League todayManchester City have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 12 points as they host an out-of-form Brentford this evening.
Last ChanceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Last Chance