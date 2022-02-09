Last Chance to Register for NFTs of the digital Kiss by Gustav Klimt for Valentine's Day (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) VIENNA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/



The Belvedere museum in Vienna and the NFT investment fund artèQ are in the process of launching an exceptional NFT drop: Whitelisting ends on Thursday, 10 February, midnight (Central European Time), Gustav Klimt's masterpiece The Kiss will be available for sale in a limited number of 10,000 digital excerpts. A high-resolution digital copy of the most famous depiction of a pair of lovers has been divided into a 100 x 100 grid, resulting in 10,000 inimitable individual pieces that are currently offered as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The "whitelisting" phase, when interested parties can Register to purchase on the theKiss.art platform, started 26 January 2022 and will close this Thursday night, 10 February, at ...

