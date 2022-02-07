CGTN: China, Russia vow to turn mutual trust into cooperation in various fields (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) - BEIJING, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
China is celebrating the Chinese New Year and under a global gaze as it hosts the Winter Olympics, and the China-Russia relationship is also in the spotlight as Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a visit to Beijing on Friday. Nearly three years after Putin's last visit to China, the trip featured the 38th meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Russian president since 2013. During the meeting, the two heads of state vowed to turn mutual trust between the two countries into cooperation in all fields. Close communication maintained Noting his attendance at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi at the invitation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
China is celebrating the Chinese New Year and under a global gaze as it hosts the Winter Olympics, and the China-Russia relationship is also in the spotlight as Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a visit to Beijing on Friday. Nearly three years after Putin's last visit to China, the trip featured the 38th meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Russian president since 2013. During the meeting, the two heads of state vowed to turn mutual trust between the two countries into cooperation in all fields. Close communication maintained Noting his attendance at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi at the invitation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN China
CGTN: Peng Liyuan encourages cultural exchanges between China and EcuadorPeng said joint efforts can be made to deepen cultural and people - to - people exchanges and cooperation between China and Ecuador to enhance mutual understanding. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - ...
CGTN: China, Russia vow to turn mutual trust into cooperation in various fields...with China, firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity, and firmly uphold the central coordinating role of the United Nations, he added. https://news.cgtn.com/...
CGTN An open China is a boon to global economy Padova News
CGTN: World gathers for 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing"Both the Year of the Tiger and the Olympic Tiger stand for ambition, courage and strength. Today, thanks to this ambition, China is a winter sport country. Well over 300 million people are engaged in ...
CGTN: Peng Liyuan encourages cultural exchanges between China and EcuadorPeng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Saturday met with Maria de Lourdes Alcivar, first lady of Ecuador, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The conversation revolved around ...
CGTN ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China