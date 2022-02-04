Michelle Branch Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 After Previous Miscarriage (Di venerdì 4 febbraio 2022) Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney Courtesy of Michelle Branch/InstagramRainbow Baby! Michelle Branch gave Birth to her third child, her second with husband Patrick Carney. Celebs Who Had Children After Miscarriages Read article E! News reported on Thursday, February 3, that the couple welcomed a Baby girl one day prior. The little one is named Willie Jacquet Carney. The Arizona native, 38, was Previously married to bass guitarist Teddy Landau from 2004 to 2014, and the former couple share daughter Owen, 16. After their split, the singer started dating the Black Keys member, 41. Carney proposed in July 2017. “Thank you for all the ...Leggi su cityroma
