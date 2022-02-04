Julia Gerasimova video TIK TOK BIOGRAPHY | HEIGHT | FAMILY instagram

Leggi su cityroma

(Di venerdì 4 febbraio 2022)Top 19 photosTop 19 photosHer name is Yuliya Gerasymova, the volleyball champion also wins on TIK TOK with a 90 million hitsYuliya Gerasymova is a Ukrainian volleyball player born on September 15, 1989 in Odessa and She is 1.85 m tall and plays on the central pole, today she has become one of the most famous volleyball players on the web, with over 50 million views she is a real star of TIK TOK, but what do we know about her? perhaps today we know that her gesture made her popular all over the planet, Yulia is a woman of unique beauty and a spontaneous ...