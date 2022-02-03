Kamaru Usman, il combattente più pericoloso del mondo è sempre più pericoloso (Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) Una delle cose che distinguono Kamaru Usman – campione UFC dei pesi welter nonché numero uno al mondo nella classifica pound-for-pound – dagli altri fighter MMA è l’efficacia del suo arsenale. Considerate a mo’ di esempio il suo secondo colpo più spaventoso: il diretto destro. Ne ha sferrato uno potentissimo a Jorge Masvidal, chiudendo così il loro secondo combattimento UFC. Il colpo è stato preparato da una presa alla mano dell’avversario, che Kamaru aveva in mente di eseguire sin dal primo round: ha usato la mano sinistra per allontanare il braccio destro di Jorge dalla sua testa e poi ha fatto partire il diretto, senza risparmiarsi, mettendo nel colpo tutto il suo peso. Il movimento è stato eseguito con impeccabile precisione. Il pugno si è abbattuto sul povero Jorge con una violenza tale che il suo corpo si è ...Leggi su gqitalia
Advertising
fight_shield : Israel Adesanya e Kamaru Usman potrebbero affrontarsi in futuro secondo l'agente di Usman, Ali Abdelaziz #TSOS //… - fight_shield : Khamzat Chimaev aizza Kamaru Usman su Twitter con un messaggio provocatorio. #UFC #TSOS // #FIGHT // #MMA -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Kamaru Usman
UFC e Dapper Labs lanciano una collezione NFTTra i tanti, spuntano nomi come Francis Ngannou, Amanda Nunes, Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas, Derrick Lewis, Justin Gaethje . Con un robusto contenuto audio e video, ogni UFC Strike Moment NFT è ...
DAPPER LABS AND UFC LAUNCH 'UFC STRIKE': AN ALL NEW NFT EXPERIENCE FOR MMA FANS EVERYWHERE... consisting of three NFT Moments capturing incredible finishes and amazing displays of striking and grappling from UFC fighters like Francis Ngannou, Amanda Nunes, Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas, ...
Kamaru Usman: come ha speso il primo milione UFC? The Shield Of Sports
Nigeria and the Coup Epidemics“For me, the whole idea is for these young men to gain exposure, make money to support themselves and their families and increase their support network,” said Aisha whose company recently brought the ...
Manager speaks out on Francis Ngannou’s UFC contract situationMMA manager, Ali Abdelaziz recently spoke out on the situation. Ali Abdelaziz represents fighters like Kamaru Usman, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Kayla Harrison. He spoke out about the situation with ...
Kamaru UsmanSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kamaru Usman