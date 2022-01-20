EA SPORTS ANNUNCIA IL TEAM OF THE YEAR DI FIFA 22 VOTATO UOMO. MACCHINA - NCUTI GATWA PORTA I GIOCATORI NELLA MENTE DI UNA ...Cotton Fantasy - A brand-new adventure Nuovo trailerROCCAT, PRESENTA GLI AURICOLARI DA GAMING SYN BUDS CORE5 curiosità sul mondo della rouletteRainbow Six Extraction Recensione PS5Inflazione 2022 calerà gradualmenteNo Vax su Telegram : minacce al premier DraghiBarricati in casa a Viareggio : arrestati Gianluigi Ragoni e padre ...Green pass da parrucchieri e estetistiUltime Blog

Patra Spanou Acquires Rotterdam Competition Title ‘Ghost Project’ EXCLUSIVE

Patra Spanou
Boutique sales agency Patra Spanou Film has acquired the international sales rights of Roberto ...

Boutique sales agency Patra Spanou Film has acquired the international sales rights of Roberto Doveris' "Proyecto Fantasma" ("Ghost Project"), an indie comedy with dramatic and spooky moments. The Chilean film will world premiere next week in the Tiger Competition at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. It is Doveris' second film after the youth drama "Las
