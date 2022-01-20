Patra Spanou Acquires Rotterdam Competition Title ‘Ghost Project’ (EXCLUSIVE) (Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) Boutique sales agency Patra Spanou Film has acquired the international sales rights of Roberto Doveris’ “Proyecto Fantasma” (“Ghost Project”), an indie comedy with dramatic and spooky moments. The Chilean film will world premiere next week in the Tiger Competition at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. It is Doveris’ second film after the youth drama ”Las L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Patra SpanouSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Patra Spanou