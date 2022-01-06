BETHESDA - Raggiungi l'incredibile nuovo mondo di The Elder ScrollsFar Cry 6 - Pagan Control, DLC di Far Cry 6, disponibile dall'11 ...KONAMI celebra i 35 anni di Castlevania con il lancio della NFT ...Kappa e Ubisoft svelano l'esclusiva R6 Capsule CollectionPlayStation VR2: il gaming VR next-gen su PS5CES 22: LG RIDEFINISCE L’HOME ENTERTAINMENT CON LE NUOVE TVApex Legends - “Storie di Frontiera: Gridiron”CES 2022 | Tutte le novità AcerDeath Stranding Director's Cut arriva su PCMSI SVELA NUOVI NOTEBOOK PER GAMER E CREATORUltime Blog

Rumor | Half-Life | Alyx arriverà anche su PSVR2?

Stando ad un Rumor che ha iniziato a circolare in rete nelle scorse ore, Sony e Valve avrebbero ...

Rumor | Half-Life: Alyx arriverà anche su PSVR2? (Di giovedì 6 gennaio 2022) Stando ad un Rumor che ha iniziato a circolare in rete nelle scorse ore, Sony e Valve avrebbero trovato un accordo per portare Half-Life: Alyx anche su PSVR2  Half-Life: Alyx è stato indubbiamente uno dei titoli più importanti del 2020, per due semplici ragioni. La prima è, piuttosto scontatamente, il ritorno di un franchise che era rimasto silente per così tanto tempo da essere diventato un lontano ricordo. Sebbene infatti Half-Life 3 sia ancora una chimera, con Alyx Valve ha riportato in auge il brand, rispolverandolo dalle fondamenta e dando quel che i fan cercavano da tanto tempo: una nuova iterazione. La seconda ragione del successo di Alyx è altrettanto ...
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Rumor Half

PS VR 2 è stato appena annunciato e ha già un'esclusiva imperdibile?

E quel gioco, secondo questo rumor, sarebbe Half - Life: Alyx. Esatto, avete capito bene: lo shooter di casa Valve, che ha riscosso così tanto successo alla sua uscita e definito da tutti come uno ...

Death Stranding Director's Cut arriva su PC, è ufficiale

I rumor sono stati dunque confermati ! Death Stranding Director's Cut è la versione definitiva del ... La Director's Cut include anche dei contenuti esclusivi cross - over dalla serie HALF - LIFE della ...
Sorpresa: il remake di The Last of Us è quasi pronto, lo vedremo a breve  Tom's Hardware Italia

Kylie Jenner Kills Rumors That She Has Given Birth

Amid Kylie Jenner not posting on social media, many fans and social media users are thinking that the make-up mogul has given birth.

Rumor – Half-Life: Alyx Is Coming To PSVR 2

Sony and Valve are working to bring the critically acclaimed Half-Life: Alyx to the PSVR 2, according to XboxEra co-founder, Nick Baker. When asked on Twitter if the two companies are likely to secure ...
