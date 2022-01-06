Rumor | Half-Life: Alyx arriverà anche su PSVR2? (Di giovedì 6 gennaio 2022) Stando ad un Rumor che ha iniziato a circolare in rete nelle scorse ore, Sony e Valve avrebbero trovato un accordo per portare Half-Life: Alyx anche su PSVR2 Half-Life: Alyx è stato indubbiamente uno dei titoli più importanti del 2020, per due semplici ragioni. La prima è, piuttosto scontatamente, il ritorno di un franchise che era rimasto silente per così tanto tempo da essere diventato un lontano ricordo. Sebbene infatti Half-Life 3 sia ancora una chimera, con Alyx Valve ha riportato in auge il brand, rispolverandolo dalle fondamenta e dando quel che i fan cercavano da tanto tempo: una nuova iterazione. La seconda ragione del successo di Alyx è altrettanto ...Leggi su tuttotek
PS VR 2 è stato appena annunciato e ha già un'esclusiva imperdibile?E quel gioco, secondo questo rumor, sarebbe Half - Life: Alyx. Esatto, avete capito bene: lo shooter di casa Valve, che ha riscosso così tanto successo alla sua uscita e definito da tutti come uno ...
Death Stranding Director's Cut arriva su PC, è ufficialeI rumor sono stati dunque confermati ! Death Stranding Director's Cut è la versione definitiva del ... La Director's Cut include anche dei contenuti esclusivi cross - over dalla serie HALF - LIFE della ...
Rumor – Half-Life: Alyx Is Coming To PSVR 2Sony and Valve are working to bring the critically acclaimed Half-Life: Alyx to the PSVR 2, according to XboxEra co-founder, Nick Baker. When asked on Twitter if the two companies are likely to secure ...
