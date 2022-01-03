Guida per organizzare un viaggio a New YorkTorre del Greco : Bimbo annega, bloccata madreLaccio emostatico per bloccare il vaccino : no vax operato d'urgenzaIn Europa superati 100mln di contagi Covid50 Mascherine certificate FFP2 NR Sconto e OffertaOPPO Find X3 Lite Smartphone 5G -34% Sconto OffertaKare Design Orologio da Parete -10% Sconti e OfferteHaiti : attacco contro premier, almeno una persona è stata uccisa Elon Musk è il più ricco del mondo nel 2021LEVOIT Purificatore d'Aria per Allergie e Asma -25% Sconti e OfferteUltime Blog

NXT UK Award 2021

NXT Award
Benvenuti amici e buon primo lunedì dell’anno. Gli Award di Zona Wrestling sono finiti ma per il ...

NXT UK Award 2021 (Di lunedì 3 gennaio 2022) Benvenuti amici e buon primo lunedì dell’anno. Gli Award di Zona Wrestling sono finiti ma per il secondo anno consecutivo ho deciso di portare avanti i miei personali riguardo lo show che più di tutti amo e seguo. Tag Team of the year: Parto dal semplice qui, nonostante gli altri tag team sono stati più o meno tutti interessanti, almeno per quest’anno la sfida non c’è: i Pretty Deadly meritano sicuramente una menzione in questi miei personali riconoscimenti. Hanno saputo far ricredere quanti non credevano in loro portando avanti un ottimo regno titolato conclusosi da poco dopo un bel 2021 per loro. Feud/storlyne of the year: Anche qui credo di andare abbastanza sul sicuro: la storyline che ha visto coinvolto Ilja Dragunov nella sua nuova versione, contro sè stesso, dopo la sconfitta con WALTER merita sicuramente il premio come migliore ...
