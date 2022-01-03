NXT UK Award 2021 (Di lunedì 3 gennaio 2022) Benvenuti amici e buon primo lunedì dell’anno. Gli Award di Zona Wrestling sono finiti ma per il secondo anno consecutivo ho deciso di portare avanti i miei personali riguardo lo show che più di tutti amo e seguo. Tag Team of the year: Parto dal semplice qui, nonostante gli altri tag team sono stati più o meno tutti interessanti, almeno per quest’anno la sfida non c’è: i Pretty Deadly meritano sicuramente una menzione in questi miei personali riconoscimenti. Hanno saputo far ricredere quanti non credevano in loro portando avanti un ottimo regno titolato conclusosi da poco dopo un bel 2021 per loro. Feud/storlyne of the year: Anche qui credo di andare abbastanza sul sicuro: la storyline che ha visto coinvolto Ilja Dragunov nella sua nuova versione, contro sè stesso, dopo la sconfitta con WALTER merita sicuramente il premio come migliore ...Leggi su zonawrestling
