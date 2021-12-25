Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Relationship Timeline

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 25 dicembre 2021) A surprise connection!Mulaney andkicked their romance into high gear after his split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, in May 2021. “I am heartbroken thathas decided to end our marriage,” Tendler said in a statement confirming the duo’s split at the time. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.” Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the comedian later told Us Weekly, “will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.” That same month, Us confirmed that the comedian was dating. The New Girl alum, for her part, was previously linked to Bryan Greenberg and Chris Pine before dating Aaron Rodgers for three years. They called it quits in April 2017....