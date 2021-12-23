AEW: Britt Baker rivela il suo match preferito del 2021 (Di giovedì 23 dicembre 2021) La campionessa mondiale della AEW Britt Baker è stata l’ospite più recente del programma Busted Open Radio, per promuovere l’ultima edizione di AEW Dynamite. Baker ha anche spiegato come il pubblico Pittsburgh abbia una pessima reputazione immeritata e ha rivelato il suo match preferito dell’anno. Britt Baker sulla reputazione dei fan di Pittsburgh “Non sono soltanto io, pensateci prima di darmi dell’arrogante, ma quando eravamo a Pittsburgh tutti dicevano ‘Oh mio dio, questa città è brutale, odiamo venire a Pittsburgh, i fan fanno schifo’. E io l’ho presa sul personale, ho risposto ‘Cosa? No! Pittsburgh ti dà tutto!’, il match fra Kenny Omega e Christian che abbiamo visto è stato grandioso, e i fan erano assolutamente ...Leggi su zonawrestling
