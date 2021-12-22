DKU students receive prestigious Rhodes and Schwarzman Scholarships (Di mercoledì 22 dicembre 2021) - KUNSHAN, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Two students from the inaugural class at Duke Kunshan University (DKU) have been selected as Rhodes and Schwartzman scholars. Ege Kaan Duman is the first DKU student to receive a Rhodes Scholarship, the world's oldest international fellowship award, while Wanying He is the first student to be named a Schwarzman Scholar. Duman, who studies global health, plans to take a master of philosophy degree in medical anthropology, with his research interests including medical ethics and comparative medical narratives. He said he aspires to fight for health and health care around the world. "It is such a huge honor and such a unique opportunity," said Duman, who is also the first student from Turkey elected through the global constituency. "I essentially got to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ege Kaan Duman is the first DKU student to receive a Rhodes Scholarship, the world's oldest international fellowship award, while Wanying He is the first student to be named a Schwarzman Scholar.
Two Duke University students and one Duke Kunshan University student -- have been named Schwarzman Scholars, a program that funds one year of study in Beijing. They are among 151 scholars that will ...
