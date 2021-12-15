‘The First Wave’ Crew on Editing the COVID Documentary | ‘It Was Just Death | Death | Death’

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) Matthew Heineman’s “TheWave” takes audiences to the frontlines as New York became America’s epicenter at the outset of the-19 pandemic. Heineman’s camera follows doctors, nurses and patients in a cinema vérité, as he shows the strength of the human spirit. Behind the scenes, he worked with editors Francisco Bello, Gabriel Rhodes and L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.