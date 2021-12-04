‘Amazing Race’ Winners Will Jardell and James Wallington Marry in New Orleans (Di sabato 4 dicembre 2021) It’s official! Will Jardell and James Wallington, Winners of The Amazing Race season 32, married on Friday, December 3, in New Orleans, Us Weekly confirms. “This moment has been a long time coming and it’s such a relief to FINALLY be married and call ourselves husbands,” the couple tells Us. “The best part is having everyone we love in the same space to be a part of this special moment. It’s going to take some getting used to saying ‘my husband’!” Couples Who Survived the Reality TV Curse (So Far) Read article In attendance at the special event, which took place at the New Orleans Athletic Club, were their TAR costars Eswar Dhinakaran and Aparna Dhinakaran (grooms-woman), DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge, Kaylynn ...Leggi su cityroma
