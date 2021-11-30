AWS Announces AWS IoT TwinMaker (Di martedì 30 novembre 2021) ...IoT TwinMaker LAS VEGAS-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Today, at AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com , Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced AWS IoT TwinMaker, a new service that makes it ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
maccappo : @italexit1243 @notacode @FmMosca @GPDP_IT @GiulioMarini2 @pbecchi @MinisteroSalute @Palazzo_Chigi @EU_Justice… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AWS Announces
AWS Announces AWS IoT TwinMakerWith AWS IoT TwinMaker, many more customers can use digital twins to build applications that simulate their real - world systems to improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime. 'Customers are ...
AWS Announces AWS Mainframe ModernizationMedia Hotline Amazon - pr@amazon.com www.amazon.com/pr Articoli correlati AWS Announces AWS Private 5G Business Wire Business Wire - 30 Novembre 2021 New service makes it easy for enterprises to ...
FTI Announces $100,000 Private PlacementFTI Foodtech International Inc. ("FTI" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a private placement for $100,000. The private placement is a non-brokered offering of 1,000,000 units of the ...
SD Times news digest: Datalore for Enterprise 2021.3 updates; MongoDB announces pay-as-you-go pricing model; Tenable adds new features to TerrascanJetBrains announced the release of Datalore Enterprise 2021.3, introducing support for database connections and SQL cells, and more.
AWS AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AWS Announces