They Always Run recensione - Un mutante a caccia di taglie (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) They Always Run. Corrono sempre. Scappano, per essere precisi. Lo ripete più volte Aidan, protagonista del gioco di cui stiamo per parlarvi, riferendosi a quelli che dopo averlo visto si danno alla fuga come se avessero il diavolo sulle loro tracce. Lui non è un diavolo ma poco ci manca. È un mutante e fa il cacciatore di taglie, mestiere che gli riesce particolarmente bene per tre motivi: è scaltro e privo di scrupoli, è abile con qualsiasi tipo di arma... ma soprattutto è dotato di tre braccia. Quest'ultima caratteristica lo rende particolarmente efficace e trasforma i combattimenti di questo gioco in una vera e propria goduria. Ma è l'intero gioco ad essere sorprendentemente godibile. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021)Run. Corrono sempre. Scappano, per essere precisi. Lo ripete più volte Aidan, protagonista del gioco di cui stiamo per parlarvi, riferendosi a quelli che dopo averlo visto si danno alla fuga come se avessero il diavolo sulle loro tracce. Lui non è un diavolo ma poco ci manca. È une fa iltore di, mestiere che gli riesce particolarmente bene per tre motivi: è scaltro e privo di scrupoli, è abile con qualsiasi tipo di arma... ma soprattutto è dotato di tre braccia. Quest'ultima caratteristica lo rende particolarmente efficace e trasforma i combattimenti di questo gioco in una vera e propria goduria. Ma è l'intero gioco ad essere sorprendentemente godibile. Leggi altro...

Advertising

Eurogamer_it : La nostra recensione di They Always Run, un'avventura con un cacciatore di taglie mutante dotato di tre braccia! - rosaaasss_ : they look so fine as always hshshshsjsjsjs - cheoIipop : l'idea dell'highlight medley live è una figata they always reinvent themselves è tutto bellissimo i cant wait -4?????? - ETERNALLYYNG : senza gli enha e i txt no joke non saprei come fare, they make me feel always at home :( i love them so much sono i… - Tiels_and_Mages : @AquariusPippin @septemberfalcon They always have shsjdjdjdjdk Your curse ?? -