Swiss-Based 1275 Offers Fully Traceable Fine Wine Collections

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) Ground-Breaking Service Ushers in New Era of Transparency for Collectors GENEVA, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the technology-drivenbusiness, today announced the launch of a ground-breaking new service, offeringfor discerning enthusiasts.'s end-to-end solution involves designing personalised, backed by unrivalled data and documentation on each bottle's history and the conditions it was exposed to from day one. Theprocess begins by exclusively sourcings directly from the world's most coveted estates. Its "Internet of Bottles" ™ ...