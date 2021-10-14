Call of Duty Vanguard: da oggi un nuovo contest dedicato ai pre-order RTX DAY in arrivo: sabato 16 ottobre in LombardiaLost in Random: stile artistico unico dai disegni scuri ai modelli in ...Arriva RICOCHET Anti-Cheat per Call of DutyFar Cry 6 Recensione PS4 ProIndia : Uccide la moglie con un cobra nel lettoGiulio Regeni : Comincia il processo per l'omicidio a RomaPlace Dauphine : La piazza dalla una curiosa forma triangolare | ...Aceto e Tartufo... lo sapevi che | CuriositàLa guerra di domani streaming : Chris Pratt | CuriositàUltime Blog

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Concludes Phase 3 Studies of Gan & Lee Insulin Glargine GL-GLA

BEIJING and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ...

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Concludes Phase 3 Studies of Gan & Lee Insulin Glargine (GL-GLA) BEIJING and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Gan &; Lee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Gan &; Lee) (Shanghai: 603087.SH), is pleased to announce the completion of two randomized, multicenter, Phase 3 Studies that compare proposed biosimilar Gan &; Lee Insulin Glargine (GL-GLA) to a reference biologic. The two Studies were conducted separately in subjects with type 1 (n=576) and type 2 diabetes mellitus (n=567). The primary purpose of these 26-week Studies was to assess the equivalence in treatment-induced (TI) immunogenicity between GL-GLA and the reference biologic using pre-specified similarity margins. The secondary ...
