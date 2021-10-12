No Green pass : Il governo interviene per impedire nuove violenzeAgguato in strada a Milano : Paolo Salvaggio ucciso in una sparatoriaLG TONE FREE: 2 NUOVI MODELLI PER UN MAGGIORE COMFORT63 arresti a Caserta : maxi riciclaggio da 100 milioni di euroTi violento, alzati la maglietta! insulti sessisti alla giocatrice ...La figlia di Madonna insultata per i peli sotto le ascelleLe scommesse sbarcano su app con notifiche live e diretta streamingRIDERS REPUBLIC DISPONIBILE A OTTOBREGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition e altro in ...Nuovo video di DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SETUltime Blog

HUAWEI Quick App Boosts Commercialization through Ad Monetization

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI Ads Publisher Service has officially supported ...

zazoom
Commenta
HUAWEI Quick App Boosts Commercialization through Ad Monetization (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

HUAWEI Ads Publisher Service has officially supported Quick apps. The platform leverages HUAWEI's robust platform and data capabilities to help developers earn revenue by accessing and displaying targeted, high-quality and high-value ad content in their Quick apps. Massive traffic and high conversion Quick apps are installation-free and can be tapped open from any location such as HUAWEI AppGallery, HUAWEI Quick App Center, or HUAWEI Assistant·Today, on diverse HUAWEI devices, including mobile phones, PCs, tablets, head units, and Visions. Meanwhile, user acquisition, activation, and retention can be achieved with ease as Quick apps allow instant access ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : HUAWEI Quick

SSD da 480GB a 43? oggi su Amazon! Ma ci sono anche POCO X3 Pro e M3 Pro, Surface Pro X, Echo Dot, Geox, drone DJI e molto altro!

... Sistema a 3 Microfoni, Ricarica Wireless Rapida, Argento (Frost Silver) 99.00 ? Compra ora - 39% HUAWEI WATCH FIT Smartwatch, Display AMOLED da 1.64", Animazioni Quick - Workout, Durata della ...

Offerte Amazon 10 ottobre fino al 55% su Apple, iRobot, Samsung, Logitech, Oral - B

... Eufy, Fitbit Beats, Arlo, Asus, DJI, Blue, Ecovacs, Honor Logitech, Kingston, Kesington, Huawei, ... Cuffie Wireless Senza Cavi, Cancellazione Rumore con dual - Mic, Quick Paring, Compatibile con iOS e ...
I migliori 30 Caricabatterie Huawei P20 Lite per te 2021  Ufficio Spettacoli.it
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HUAWEI Quick
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : HUAWEI Quick HUAWEI Quick Boosts Commercialization through