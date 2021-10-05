Tax reform to cut rates for middle incomes - draft (Di martedì 5 ottobre 2021) It added that it will seek to gradually reduce "the excessive variations of marginal rates" of taxation. The draft reform features 10 articles dealing with aspects of the system ranging from income ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Tax reform
Tax reform to cut rates for middle incomes - draftROME, OCT 5 - The government intends to gradually ease IRPEF income - tax rates for middle earners as part of a comprehensive reform of Italy's tax system, according to a draft bill. The draft reform said the aim is to boost participation in the labour market, especially among young people, and encourage business activity. ...
Kadant Achieves Goal of Sourcing 100% of its Electricity from Renewable Resources...The following constitutes a "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform ... price increases or shortages of raw materials; competition; changes in our tax provision or ...
Tax reformSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tax reform