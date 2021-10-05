Knockout City: lancia la Stagione 3 - H@CKeDBlaze e le mega macchine: Piloti di Axle City Recensione PS4NVIDIA: il DLSS arriva per Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy e Alan ...D-Link presenta il nuovo Router EAGLE PRO AI AX1500Verbatim lancia due nuovi dispositivi di memoria esternaSerie Metroid: ecco gli esclusivi rapporti su Metroid DreadRecap del Tokyo Game Show 2021 per 505 GamesEPOS presenta le cuffie da gaming H6PRO CLOSED e H6PRO OPENAl via il rilascio di Windows 11: inizia una nuova era per PCVolvo XC40 Recharge, 100% elettrica. Come averla con formula Noleggio ...Ultime Blog

Tax reform to cut rates for middle incomes - draft

It added that it will seek to gradually reduce the excessive variations of marginal rates of taxation. ...

Tax reform to cut rates for middle incomes - draft (Di martedì 5 ottobre 2021) It added that it will seek to gradually reduce "the excessive variations of marginal rates" of taxation. The draft reform features 10 articles dealing with aspects of the system ranging from income ...
Tax reform to cut rates for middle incomes - draft

ROME, OCT 5 - The government intends to gradually ease IRPEF income - tax rates for middle earners as part of a comprehensive reform of Italy's tax system, according to a draft bill. The draft reform said the aim is to boost participation in the labour market, especially among young people, and encourage business activity. ...

