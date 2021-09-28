ThreatConnect Expands Into South Africa | Partnering With Leading MSSP

(Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) ... announced that it has entered a strategic partnershipBUI, Microsoft's largest Security and ...'s decision and operational support platform is the only solution available today...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ThreatConnect Expands

Agenzia ANSA

Continua a leggereInto South Africa, Partnering With Leading MSSP Business Wire Business Wire - 28 Settembre 2021continues to expand in the EMEA region, having ...Using theROI calculator, BUI was able to calculate a staggering saving of 464 days per annum (equivalent to two Cyber SOC analysts) withembedded into its Cyber SOC. This ...ThreatConnect, Inc.®, the leader in reducing complexity and enabling better decision-making in cybersecurity, announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with BUI, Microsoft’s largest Securi ...