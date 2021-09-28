ThreatConnect Expands Into South Africa, Partnering With Leading MSSP (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) ... announced that it has entered a strategic partnership With BUI, Microsoft's largest Security and ... ThreatConnect's decision and operational support platform is the only solution available today With ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ThreatConnect Expands
Juniper Research: Future Digital Award Winners Announced for Fintech & Payments 2021Continua a leggere ThreatConnect Expands Into South Africa, Partnering With Leading MSSP Business Wire Business Wire - 28 Settembre 2021 ThreatConnect continues to expand in the EMEA region, having ...
ThreatConnect Expands Into South Africa, Partnering With Leading MSSPUsing the ThreatConnect ROI calculator, BUI was able to calculate a staggering saving of 464 days per annum (equivalent to two Cyber SOC analysts) with ThreatConnect embedded into its Cyber SOC. This ...
Per Italia e Spagna Pil 2021 stimato a massimi da anni '70 Agenzia ANSA
ThreatConnect Expands Into South Africa, Partnering With Leading MSSPThreatConnect, Inc.®, the leader in reducing complexity and enabling better decision-making in cybersecurity, announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with BUI, Microsoft’s largest Securi ...
ThreatConnect ExpandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ThreatConnect Expands