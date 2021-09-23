Degica onboards two new major clients to its KOMOJU payments platform

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) - TOKYO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/bytoday announces partnerships with two new: Scalefast – a top enterprise digital e-commerce channel solution – and French e-commercePrestashop, which boasts a leading position in open-source e-commerce solutions across Europe and Latin America.meets a direct need for both companies as they look to expand in the Asia-Pacific region – opening up new markets by enabling thes' customers to pay via allJapanese and Korean payment methods. "It is fantastic to see both Scalefast and Prestashop choosingas their Japanese and Korean payment provider. This is a sign of our rapid growth and shows how important it is to facilitate merchants' access to these ...