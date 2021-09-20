‘Star Wars’ Editor Marcia Lucas Slams Kathleen Kennedy | J J Abrams and Sequel Trilogy | ‘They Don’t Get It’

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 20 settembre 2021), the Oscar-winningof the original “Star Wars,” wasn’t very happy with Disney’s. She said producerand director J.J.get it” and “the storylines are terrible” in an interview for J.W. Rinzler’s book “Howard Kazanjian: A Producer’s Life,” which examines the prolific producer’s life, including his time L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.