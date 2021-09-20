‘Star Wars’ Editor Marcia Lucas Slams Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams and Sequel Trilogy: ‘They Don’t Get It’ (Di lunedì 20 settembre 2021) Marcia Lucas, the Oscar-winning Editor of the original “Star Wars,” wasn’t very happy with Disney’s Sequel Trilogy. She said producer Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J. Abrams “Don’t get it” and “the storylines are terrible” in an interview for J.W. Rinzler’s book “Howard Kazanjian: A Producer’s Life,” which examines the prolific producer’s life, including his time L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
nasoliscio : convinto una persona a recuperare i film marvel e lei ha convinto me a continuare quelli di star wars penso che da… - alltheCoolThin2 : Il tappetino per mouse di Star Wars, disponibile in 3 misure - magic__thor : Amici del twitter che avete visto star wars, in quale ordine dovrei vedere i film? - rsnyvn : l’altro giorno stava guardando star wars?????? - Roby_Passarelli : Star Wars di Quantic Dream: niente quick time event e gameplay più action? Ecco il rumor -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ‘Star Wars’Star Wars Eroi della Galassia | Personaggi migliori e Tier List Squadre Tom's Hardware Italia
‘Star Wars’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Star Wars’