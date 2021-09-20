FIFA 22: EA SPORTS svela la colonna sonoraROCCAT: LINEA DI MOUSE DA GAMING PRO Erika Mattina : La finalista a Miss Mondo insultata perché gayPOKÉMON TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: TORNA IL TORNEO ESPORT CHE SI ISPIRA AL ...Electronic Arts completa l'acquisizione di Playdemic Call of Duty: Mobile celebra il 2° anniversarioCastelvania: Grimoire Of Souls in esclusiva su Apple ArcadeScissor Seven arriva in esclusiva su NetflixCrysis Remastered è ora disponibile su SteamAragami 2 ora disponibile su Console e PCUltime Blog

‘Star Wars’ Editor Marcia Lucas Slams Kathleen Kennedy | J J Abrams and Sequel Trilogy | ‘They Don’t Get It’

‘Star Wars’
Marcia Lucas, the Oscar-winning Editor of the original “Star Wars,” wasn’t very happy with Disney’s ...

'Star Wars' Editor Marcia Lucas Slams Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams and Sequel Trilogy: 'They Don't Get It' (Di lunedì 20 settembre 2021) Marcia Lucas, the Oscar-winning Editor of the original "Star Wars," wasn't very happy with Disney's Sequel Trilogy. She said producer Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J. AbramsDon't get it" and "the storylines are terrible" in an interview for J.W. Rinzler's book "Howard Kazanjian: A Producer's Life," which examines the prolific producer's life, including his time
