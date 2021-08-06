Locarno’s Alliance 4 Development Program Looks to Co-Production’s Future Post-COVID (Di venerdì 6 agosto 2021) At this year’s edition of Locarno’s Alliance 4 Development, both the Future of the selected nine projects, and the co-production market as a whole, will be on the table. The Locarno Film Festival Program, which facilitates international co-production for projects from France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, skipped a year due to COVID-19, but is back L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Locarno’s AllianceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Locarno’s Alliance