Egress | 73% of Organizations Were Victims of Successful Phishing Attacks in the Last Year

(Di martedì 3 agosto 2021) ... surveyed 500 IT leaders and 3,000 employees in the US and UK across vertical sectors including ... AKRON, Ohio - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - Drips, the founders of Conversational Texting®, today announced ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Egress 73%

...the remote and hybrid future of work will make it harder to prevent phishing incidents LONDON-(BUSINESS WIRE)- The2021 Insider Data Breach Survey has revealed that almost three - quarters (%...Continua a leggere% of Organizations Were Victims of Successful Phishing Attacks in the Last Year Business Wire Business Wire - 3 Agosto 2021 IT leaders say that the remote and hybrid ...