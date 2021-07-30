Love is in the Air, anticipazioni oggi 30 luglio: Serkan dice addio a Eda (Di venerdì 30 luglio 2021) anticipazioni della puntata di venerdì 30 luglio di Love is in the Air. Cosa accadrà oggi a Serkan ed Eda? Bolat non sa come rivelare alla sua amata la drammatica verità sulla morte dei suoi genitori, ed allora prende una decisone drastica: è pronto a lasciarla. Love is in the Air va in onda su Canale 5, dal lunedì al venerdì, alle 15:30. La serie televisiva vede come Articolo completo: dal blog SoloDonna Leggi su solodonna (Di venerdì 30 luglio 2021)della puntata di venerdì 30diis in the Air. Cosa accadràed Eda? Bolat non sa come rivelare alla sua amata la drammatica verità sulla morte dei suoi genitori, ed allora prende una decisone drastica: è pronto a lasciarla.is in the Air va in onda su Canale 5, dal lunedì al venerdì, alle 15:30. La serie televisiva vede come Articolo completo: dal blog SoloDonna

