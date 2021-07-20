Pandemic has upped corruption risk in Italy - EC (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) Th economic earthquake caused by the Pandemic have increased the possibility of "crimes linked to corruption, aimed at penetrating more deeply the economy in Italy", it said. Despite moves to counter ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Pandemic has upped corruption risk in Italy - ECBRUSSELS, JUL 20 - The COVID - 19 pandemic has increased the risk of corruption in Italy, the European Commission says in a new report on the rule of law in Italy. "During the COVID - 19 pandemic the risk of corruption in Italy has ...
Recovery Plan: Italy resilient in luring investment - EY... despite the pandemic, direct foreign investment only fell by 13% in 2020 and "we expect it to rapidly recover"; while "Italy has shown itself to be extremely resilient and has succeeded in ...
