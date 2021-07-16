LTI revenues grow 5.1% QoQ and 20.4% YoY;

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) Net profit up by 19.3%Special dividend of INR 10 / share on 5 years of listing MUMBAI, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q1 FY22 results today. In US Dollars: In Indian Rupees: Capital Return "We are pleased to report our best ever Q1 sequentialth of 5.1% driven by holisticth across our verticals, service lines, client pyramid and geographies. Our healthy pipeline and continued strong demand makes us confident of our futureth. "Q1 also marks the 5-year anniversary of ...