Bank of Italy ups 2021 growth forecast to 5 1%

It said growth growth should accelerate in a significant way from the third quarter. It said Italy's ...

Bank of Italy ups 2021 growth forecast to 5.1% (Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) It said growth growth should accelerate "in a significant way from the third quarter". It said Italy's GDP should return to its pre - pandemic level in the second half of 2022.
Bank of Italy ups 2021 growth forecast to 5.1%

ROME, JUL 16 - The Bank of Italy said Friday that it has raised its forecast for Italy's GDP growth this year to 5.1%, up from the 4.9 - 5% predicted in June. Governor Ignazio Visco had forecast growth of around 5% two ...

Il Gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo è stato nuovamente premiato da Euromoney come " Best Bank in Italy ", nell'ambito dell'assegnazione degli Awards for Excellence 2021 . La Banca aveva infatti ricevuto il medesimo prestigioso riconoscimento anche lo scorso anno, a conferma della stabile ...
(Teleborsa) - Il Gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo è stato nuovamente premiato da Euromoney come "Best Bank in Italy", nell'ambito dell'assegnazione degli Awards for Excellence 2021. La Banca aveva ...

Milano, 16 lug.Il gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo è stato nuovamente premiato da Euromoney come 'Best bank in Italy', nell'ambito dell'assegnazione degli Awards for Excellence 2021. La banca, che aveva ...
