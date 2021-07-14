Moto3, Italy continues to rely on Dennis Foggia and Romano Fenati (Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021) It was 2012 when a young Romano Fenati surprised everyone and won the Spaniard GP ahead of the late Luis Salom and Sandro Cortese. Along with Niccolò Antonelli's eighth - place finish, that victory ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Moto3 Italy
Moto3, Italy continues to rely on Dennis Foggia and Romano Fenati...and Fenati the references Pedro Acosta's achievement have inevitably meant that attention in Moto3 ... He is Italy's leading light right now , representative of a technical and mental growth that bodes ...
MotoGP, official: the Aramco Racing Team VR46 chooses Ducati... 'VR46 has also shown that it is able to competently manage the a successful team in Moto3 and ... Ducati is a company that has great value both in Italy and abroad as well to have demonstrated ...
Moto3 GP Assen, Foggia e Fenati esultano: "Due italiani sul podio, troppo bello!". VIDEO Sky Sport
Moto2, Joe Roberts: "Giovanni Sandi, il mio capotecnico, è una leggenda"Moto2: Il californiano della Italtrans parla dell'uomo che è stato dietro a Max Biaggi, Tetsuya Harada, Jorge Lorenzo in 250 ed oggi è la spina dorsale del team Italtrans, iridato nel 2020 con Enea Ba ...
Vmoto Soco a Misano per il ProDay con Jorge LorenzoIn occasione del ProDay l'azienda protagonista nel mondo della mobilità elettrica inaugurerà il proprio store all'interno del Paddock del Marco Simoncelli ...
Moto3 ItalySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Moto3 Italy