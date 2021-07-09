‘A Chiara’ Review: Diving Into a Teen’s Suddenly Destabilized World (Di venerdì 9 luglio 2021) It comes as something of a surprise to realize we still feel invested, four years on, in the characters Jonas Carpignano created in “A Ciambra” and, two years earlier, “Mediterranea.” Those two films, shot with a muscular contemporary neorealism, captured two sides of life in the hardscrabble underside of the Calabrian city Gioia Tauro, a place so associated with the province’s criminal organization the ‘Ndrangheta that most websites barely mention a more salutary history stretching back millennia. With “A Chiara,” the writer-director adds another facet to the earlier stories, one more intimately connected to the region’s mafia, but it’s perhaps too soon to call Carpignano’s three ...Leggi su cityroma
__Sarawalk__ : RT @chiara_sabelli: La scorsa settimana ho intervistato @GuidoCaldarelli sui risultati raggiunti nello studio delle reti finanziarie usando… - MirtaAccessori : RT @MirtaAccessori: CHIARA ha dato 5 stelle a Ballsmania® by MIRTA® via @Trustpilot - MirtaAccessori : CHIARA ha dato 5 stelle a Ballsmania® by MIRTA® via @Trustpilot - bijouttina : 5 of 5 stars to Chiedimi un desiderio by Chiara Cavini Benedetti - PaoloBarucca : RT @chiara_sabelli: La scorsa settimana ho intervistato @GuidoCaldarelli sui risultati raggiunti nello studio delle reti finanziarie usando… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Chiara’ ReviewA Chiara, la recensione | Cannes 74 BadTaste.it
Chiara’ ReviewSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chiara’ Review