Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio (“A Fantastic Woman”) has signed on to associate produce “El ...

‘A Fantastic Woman’s’ Sebastián Lelio Backs New Doc on Chileans Blinded by Police (EXCLUSIVE) (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio (“A Fantastic Woman”) has signed on to associate produce “El Porvenir de la Mirada,” a doc feature that captures the trauma of young protesters shot in the eyes by Chilean Police during massive demonstrations erupting in Chile in October 2019. Lelio’s boarding “El Porvenir de la Mirada” marks his return to his native Chile after movies with Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams (“Disobedience”) and Julianne Moore (“Gloria Bell”). Produced by Gabriela Sandoval and Carlos Núñez at Storyboard Media (“Santiago, Italia,” “Jailbreak Pact”), “Porvenir” is directed by Chilean doc ...
