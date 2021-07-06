Pandemic Continues to Erode Strength of Premium Passports (Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The latest results from the Henley Passport Index — the original ranking of all the world's Passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa — show that while there is cause for optimism, it must be tempered with the reality that cross-border travel Continues to be significantly obstructed. Although some progress has been made, between January to March 2021, international mobility had been restored to just 12% of pre-Pandemic levels, and the gulf between theoretical and actual travel access remains significant. With the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics just ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
