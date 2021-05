Box Office | ‘F9’ Drives to Mighty $162 Million Debut Overseas

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 23 maggio 2021) “F9” has the international boxsizzling. The latest installment in Universal’s testosterone-fueled franchise kicked off with a massive.4in eight markets, including China, Korea and Hong Kong. Those ticket sales easily mark the best opening weekend for a Hollywood blockbuster since the pandemic began. “F9” collected $135in China alone, ranking as the second-biggest start for the series in the country following the eighth entry, 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious” ($184). In another notable milestone, it’s the first Hollywood title since Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” toto more than $100in China. Elsewhere, “F9” opened to $9.9in Korea, as well as $6.2in the Middle East ...