The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild tra 8K e ray tracing lascia a bocca aperta (Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in 8K e con effetti ray tracing è il fantastico risultato di CEMU, un emulatore di Wii U per PC. Il gioco è stato emulato su PC con una GPU GeForce RTX 3090 e il video pubblicato per dimostrare la qualità grafica lascia senza parole. Attraverso un video pubblicato sul canale YouTube "Digital Dreams", viene mostrato Breath of the Wild in esecuzione su PC tramite il popolare emulatore Wii U CEMU con lo shader "REVO ReShade REDUX" di Revolvere. A sua volta, questo shader utilizza l'impressionante shader "Screen-Space Ray Traced Global Illumination" di Pascal Gilcher per calcolare gli effetti di ray-tracing dello schermo basati su software. In verità, il risultato è un sogno che diventa realtà per i ...Leggi su eurogamer
Advertising
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild in 8K ed effetti ray tracing? Merito di un emulatore
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild 2 e Metroid Prime 4 - Xbox si aspettava il lancio nel 2020
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild 2 : Microsoft si aspettava un’uscita nel 2020 – Notizia – Nintendo SwitchVideogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it
Eurogamer_it : #TheLegendOfZeldaBreathOfTheWild in 8K e con effetti ray tracing. - Luca_Di_Tommaso : ?THE LEGEND OF WOLF?? ISCRIVITI AL MIO CANALE YOUTUBE E GUARDA IL VIDEO IN ANTEPRIMA ASSOLUTA STASERA ore 22.00… - Luca_Di_Tommaso : ?LA LEGGENDA DEL LUPO??ISCRIVITI AL MIO CANALE YOUTUBE E GUARDA IL VIDEO IN ANTEPRIMA ASSOLUTA STASERA alle ore 22.0… - Jiminconstant : @davidkick_ @ELPIKAS1 The legend Davi Isidoro - oredorrore : La leggenda dei 7 vampiri d’oro (The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires) è un film del 1974 diretto da Roy Ward Baker… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Legend
CGTN: How does Xi Jinping express gratitude and love to his mother?"When I was a child, my mother gave me a picture - story book series'The Legend of Yue Fei.' One of its more than 10 volumes shows Yue Fei's mother tattooing four characters saying 'serve the country ...
Scopri la nuova collezione dedicata a Ritorno al Futuro su Zavvi!...collezione abbigliamento de Il Signore degli Anelli! Su Zavvi arriva la nuova linea di abbigliamento dedicata a Wonder Woman 84! Arriva su Zavvi la nuova linea di abbigliamento dedicata a The Legend ...
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2: Microsoft si aspettava un'uscita nel 2020 Multiplayer.it
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 8K ed effetti ray tracing? Merito di un emulatoreThe Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in 8K e con effetti ray tracing è il fantastico risultato di CEMU, un emulatore di Wii U per PC. Il gioco è stato emulato su PC con una GPU GeForce RTX 3090 e il ...
Zelda: Breath of the Wild, qualcuno scopre solo ora un particolare sui bariliThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ha un particolare affascinante su barili e botti che qualcuno sembra aver scoperto soltanto adesso.. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild è un gioco ...
The LegendSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Legend