Amazon Gaming Week: fino a 400 euro di sconto sull’acquisto dei ...HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: AVVENTURE DA PAURA ARRIVA SU CONSOLE E PCOpen Country: novità in un gameplay trailerXiaomi Mi 11 5G RecensioneXbox Game Pass aiuta i gamer italiani a rimanere in contattoMascherine e Ambiente : Quale Soluzione?La compagnia del cigno 2 : Lorenzo violento con Barbara, avrei voluto ...Festa della Mamma 2021 Frasi di Auguri da inviare e condividere su ...Esenzione Canone Rai 2021 per Locali Pubblici e Bar Come trasformale il monitor in uno schermo touch screen

The Legend of Zelda | Breath of the Wild in 8K ed effetti ray tracing? Merito di un emulatore

The Legend
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a eurogamer©
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in 8K e con effetti ray tracing è il fantastico risultato di ...

zazoom
Commenta
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 8K ed effetti ray tracing? Merito di un emulatore (Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in 8K e con effetti ray tracing è il fantastico risultato di CEMU, un emulatore di Wii U per PC. Il gioco è stato emulato su PC con una GPU GeForce RTX 3090 e il video pubblicato per dimostrare la qualità grafica lascia senza parole. Attraverso un video pubblicato sul canale YouTube "Digital Dreams", viene mostrato Breath of the Wild in esecuzione su PC tramite il popolare emulatore Wii U CEMU con lo shader "REVO ReShade REDUX" di Revolvere. A sua volta, questo shader utilizza l'impressionante shader "Screen-Space Ray Traced Global Illumination" di Pascal Gilcher per calcolare gli effetti di ray-tracing dello schermo basati su software. In verità, ...
Leggi su eurogamer
Advertising

twitterEurogamer_it : #TheLegendOfZeldaBreathOfTheWild in 8K e con effetti ray tracing. - Luca_Di_Tommaso : ?THE LEGEND OF WOLF?? ISCRIVITI AL MIO CANALE YOUTUBE E GUARDA IL VIDEO IN ANTEPRIMA ASSOLUTA STASERA ore 22.00… - Luca_Di_Tommaso : ?LA LEGGENDA DEL LUPO??ISCRIVITI AL MIO CANALE YOUTUBE E GUARDA IL VIDEO IN ANTEPRIMA ASSOLUTA STASERA alle ore 22.0… - Jiminconstant : @davidkick_ @ELPIKAS1 The legend Davi Isidoro - oredorrore : La leggenda dei 7 vampiri d’oro (The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires) è un film del 1974 diretto da Roy Ward Baker… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Legend

Videogiochi, hai provato anche solo la metà di questi titoli? Allora sei un vero intenditore

... Spacewar!, Tomb Raider  2017: Donkey Kong, Halo: Combat Evolved, Pokémon Red and Green, Street Fighter II  2016: Grand Theft Auto III , Sonic the Hedgehog , Space Invaders, The Legend of Zelda, The ...

Prova Amazon Prime Student, i primi tre mesi sono gratis!

U Deluxe - 49,99 ( 59,99 ) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild   -   57,90  ( 69,99 ) Super Smash Bros Ultimate   - 55,99  ( 69,99 ) Splatoon 2   -   39,99  ( 59,99 ) Super Mario 3D World + ...
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2: Microsoft si aspettava un'uscita nel 2020  Multiplayer.it

Zelda: Breath of the Wild, qualcuno scopre solo ora un particolare sui barili

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ha un particolare affascinante su barili e botti che qualcuno sembra aver scoperto soltanto adesso.. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild è un gioco ...

Zelda Breath of the Wild, un segreto sul teletrasporto sorprende i fan

Un fan di The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild ha scoperto un segreto sul teletrasporto che ha sorpreso la community del gioco.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Legend
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : The Legend Legend Zelda Breath Wild effetti