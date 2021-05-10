The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 8K ed effetti ray tracing? Merito di un emulatore (Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in 8K e con effetti ray tracing è il fantastico risultato di CEMU, un emulatore di Wii U per PC. Il gioco è stato emulato su PC con una GPU GeForce RTX 3090 e il video pubblicato per dimostrare la qualità grafica lascia senza parole. Attraverso un video pubblicato sul canale YouTube "Digital Dreams", viene mostrato Breath of the Wild in esecuzione su PC tramite il popolare emulatore Wii U CEMU con lo shader "REVO ReShade REDUX" di Revolvere. A sua volta, questo shader utilizza l'impressionante shader "Screen-Space Ray Traced Global Illumination" di Pascal Gilcher per calcolare gli effetti di ray-tracing dello schermo basati su software. In verità, ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) Theofof thein 8K e conrayè il fantastico risultato di CEMU, undi Wii U per PC. Il gioco è stato emulato su PC con una GPU GeForce RTX 3090 e il video pubblicato per dimostrare la qualità grafica lascia senza parole. Attraverso un video pubblicato sul canale YouTube "Digital Dreams", viene mostratoof thein esecuzione su PC tramite il popolareWii U CEMU con lo shader "REVO ReShade REDUX" di Revolvere. A sua volta, questo shader utilizza l'impressionante shader "Screen-Space Ray Traced Global Illumination" di Pascal Gilcher per calcolare glidi ray-dello schermo basati su software. In verità, ...

