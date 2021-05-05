Vretta Named SIIA Education Technology 2021 CODiE Award Finalist for Best Foundational Mathematics Instructional Solution MathemaTIC earns prestigious industry recognition

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) TORONTO, May 5,/PRNewswire/, a multi-winning EdTech company, today announced thatwasin thecategory.s represent applications, products and services from developers ofal software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.is a personalized learning platform designed to provide students in Grades 3 to 10 with an ...