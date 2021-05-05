Woody Allen Rifkin’s Festival ... Non sono finito, il mio prossimo ...Necromunda: Hired Gun nuovo Gameplay TrailerAggiornamento di Hearthstone 20.2 disponibileLupoFiumeLeggenda : è uscito il nuovo singolo Chanson d’Amour Torna la promozione Cashback sui prodotti di Digital Imaging di SonyLegends of Runeterra: arrivano i Custodi dell'AnticoProject CARS 3: l'ultimo DLC “Electric Pack” è ora disponibileCarriera militare, un percorso di vita e formazioneBungie: la stagione del TecnoSimbionte inizia l'11 maggioWonder Boy: Asha in Monster World - Uscita il 28 maggio su PS4/Switch

Vretta Named SIIA Education Technology 2021 CODiE Award Finalist for Best Foundational Mathematics Instructional Solution MathemaTIC earns prestigious industry recognition

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vretta, a multi-Award winning EdTech company, today announced that ...

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Vretta, a multi-Award winning EdTech company, today announced that MathemaTIC was Named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Foundational MathemaTICs Instructional Solution category. CODiE Award Finalists represent applications, products and services from developers of Educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector. MathemaTIC is a personalized learning platform designed to provide students in Grades 3 to 10 with an ...
