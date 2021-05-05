Vretta Named SIIA Education Technology 2021 CODiE Award Finalist for Best Foundational Mathematics Instructional Solution MathemaTIC earns prestigious industry recognition (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Vretta, a multi-Award winning EdTech company, today announced that MathemaTIC was Named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Foundational MathemaTICs Instructional Solution category. CODiE Award Finalists represent applications, products and services from developers of Educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector. MathemaTIC is a personalized learning platform designed to provide students in Grades 3 to 10 with an ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
