On-line technical conference preparing to IVS 4th edition May 26-27 2021 (Di giovedì 29 aprile 2021) We are glad to announce the launch of IVS 2022 Warm-up: a series of virtual live conferences and Workshops, that will keep you up to date with industry news, innovations and market trends, in the path to Industrial Valve Summit 2022 Exhibition in Bergamo. The registration for the on-line technical conference will open soon. Don’t miss this important industry update! ON-line technical conference PROGRAMME  
