129th Canton Fair Closed with Record-breaking Buyer Source Countries | Building a Stronger Bridge for Global Trade

- GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 129th China Import and Export Fair (Canton ...

129th Canton Fair Closed with Record-breaking Buyer Source Countries, Building a Stronger Bridge for Global Trade (Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) - GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The 129th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) Closed on April 24 with Buyers registering from a Record-breaking 227 Countries, providing an efficient trading platform for Global Buyers to find Chinese innovative products. The Fair organized 44 "Promotion on Cloud" activities in 32 Countries and regions around the world, and established partnerships with 10 industrial and commercial institutions including Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Brazil (CCCB) and Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan through online agreement signing, further expanding its network to support ...
Xu Bing, Spokesperson of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre said: "The Canton Fair has promoted the development of international trade and even the global ...

During the 129th Canton Fair, the company is exhibiting 131 products, including its latest PRT product that won the Canton Fair CF Bronze Award. "Canton Fair is a critical platform for us to expand ...
GUANGZHOU, China, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing 129th Canton Fair is showcasing varied artificial turf products from over 300 exhibitors.

GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 129th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) closed on April 24 with buyers registering from a ...
